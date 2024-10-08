Traveka Wealth LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 124,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,235,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock worth $6,421,694,213. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,830,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $312.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

