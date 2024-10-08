Traveka Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 831,975 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,662,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. 2,845,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

