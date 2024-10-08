Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. 156,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $100.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

