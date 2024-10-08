Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. 215,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

