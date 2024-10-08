Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $13.29. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
