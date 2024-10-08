NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,685.26 or 1.00436308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00054407 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.