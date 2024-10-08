Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,084 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 173,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. 236,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

