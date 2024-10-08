Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $40.75. Affirm shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,059,564 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,075 shares of company stock worth $4,803,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,808,000. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.0% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Affirm by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Affirm by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

