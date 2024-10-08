Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.81. 137,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

