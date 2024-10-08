Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $43.25. Ryanair shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 173,759 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 11.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.