Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $47.74, but opened at $50.09. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 29,836,852 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

