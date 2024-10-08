Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $15.64. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

