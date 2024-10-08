Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $349.92, but opened at $361.09. Waters shares last traded at $361.05, with a volume of 46,862 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $335.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

