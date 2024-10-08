Cronos Price Reaches $0.0758 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $11.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00042422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars.

