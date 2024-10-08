Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.47 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $20.47 million and $495,978.93 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,856,468 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,844,069 with 502,067,353 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33685541 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $525,385.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars.

