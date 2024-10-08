PayPal USD Price Reaches $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $705.36 million and $25.30 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 705,811,879 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 705,811,878.844295. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9996963 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $18,157,067.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

