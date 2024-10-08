Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 16412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $711.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

