iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$115.45 and last traded at C$114.90, with a volume of 9462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$101.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

