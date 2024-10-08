Soleno Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,478 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,203% compared to the average daily volume of 881 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

SLNO stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,165. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of -1.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $2,664,409.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $153,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $2,664,409.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,351,942.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,441 shares of company stock valued at $37,178,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,557,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,444,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

