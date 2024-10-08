Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $27.24. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 2,112,983 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 16.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

