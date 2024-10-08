Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 111204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GRS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tanger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Tanger by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Tanger by 25.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 31.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

