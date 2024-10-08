Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.10 and last traded at $182.60, with a volume of 38226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1,227.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 162,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen



Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

