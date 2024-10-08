Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 735 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,297,701,000 after buying an additional 1,492,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,505,000 after purchasing an additional 653,031 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TC Energy by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TC Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,763,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,732 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.39%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

