Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $103.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.