Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

