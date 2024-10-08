Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.