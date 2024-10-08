Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

