Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IR opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

