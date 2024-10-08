Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,389,000. Biglari Sardar raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $449.61 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $296.34 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

