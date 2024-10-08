Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $905.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $848.43 and a 200-day moving average of $780.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $945.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.04.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

