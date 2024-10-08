Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 3,620 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of DIS opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

