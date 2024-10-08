Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,919 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.