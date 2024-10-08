Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 215,475 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,475 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,055,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 359,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

