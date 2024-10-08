Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RTX opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

