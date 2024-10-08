ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Position Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 452,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 370,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 129,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 2.3 %

QLD stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $110.04.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

