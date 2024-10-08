Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

