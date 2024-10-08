Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2,072.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $65,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BX opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

