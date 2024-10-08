Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000.

FIXD stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

