Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $272.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.