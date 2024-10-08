Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $602.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,297 shares of company stock valued at $32,750,926. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

