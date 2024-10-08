Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAK. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,986,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 3.6 %

NAK stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.55. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.