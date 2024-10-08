Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,642,000.

Get VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLO opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.