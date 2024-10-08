Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $275,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

