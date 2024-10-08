Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 151,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 64.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

