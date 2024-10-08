Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $580.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.47 and a 200-day moving average of $550.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

