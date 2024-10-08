Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,598 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 429,950 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Transocean by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,119,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $300,239,000 after buying an additional 375,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Transocean by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $290,984,000 after buying an additional 7,320,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after buying an additional 5,856,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Transocean Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE RIG opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

