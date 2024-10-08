Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock worth $20,071,723 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $284.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $275.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.