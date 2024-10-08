Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $233,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
Shares of IBIT opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
