GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,186 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $159.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

