Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

ENPH opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

