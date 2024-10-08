Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,535 shares of company stock worth $41,171,238. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $930.24 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $881.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.90. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

